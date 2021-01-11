Beitbridge: Only essential service providers allowed to come into SA - Report





The situation at the Beit-Bridge border was last week described as a humanitarian crisis as Zimbabwean nationals returning to South Africa had to spend days at the border trying to gain entry to South Africa.

Mandy Wiener is joined by Newzroom Afrika senior reporter Pelane Phakgadi for an update

It has has been disastrous few days earlier last week when we saw those numbers, scores of people, thousand, trying to make their entry into South Africa. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

The border management had to work hard to ensure that they push back all those who were inside the South African border side and push them back into Zimbabwe and then allow them back in groups to come through to South Africa so that they can be processed. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

The Covid certificate is the one that caused bottlenecks there. Currently the situation is that only essential service providers are allowed inside and to into Zimbabwe. and there is no congestion whatsoever. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

Currently the situation is that only essential service providers are allowed to come into South Africa. Pelane Phakgadi, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

The Cocid certificate was a concern, not only for the South African government but as well as the Zimbabwean citizens themselves because when they came in it was already over 48 hours as they stayed in the queues. Now the certificates are no longer eligible for them to use to gain entry into South Africa. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

In that instance they they were forced to retake a Covid test, which is a rapid test that takes about 20 minutes or so and only then if they test negative will they be allowed to gain entry into the country. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

They were telling us that the wait was really undesirable because they had to wait at most four days just to get processed on the Zimbabwean side and then into South Africa. Others really lost interest in the border and attempted to use the Limpopo River. We understand currently that a number of people have drowned trying to use that, given the recent rains and the water levels had risen quite badly. Pelane Phakgadi, Senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

