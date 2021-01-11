IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has once again approached the Electoral Court to postpone by-elections following the implementation of COVID-19 level three lockdown restrictions.
In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperiling the freeness and fairness of the elections.
The commission is seeking the court's approval to postpone by-elections scheduled for 20 January, 3 and 17 February across 10 municipalities in six provinces.
Govt implemented lockdown level three last month with tighter restrictions on the curfew, alcohol and public gatherings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regulations would be reviewed this coming Friday.
WATCH: ‘Why should we vote?’- Frustrated Emfuleni residents boycott by-elections
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown
More from Politics
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19
Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January.Read More
Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position
Acting director-general to consider whether Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary process.Read More
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant
Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement.Read More
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.Read More
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.Read More
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow
GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9amRead More
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes.Read More
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Beitbridge: Only essential service providers allowed to come into SA - Report
Newzroom Afrika senior reporter Pelane Phakgadi says some people drowned while crossing the Limpopo River to get to South Africa.Read More
Pastors not immune to COVID-19, we cannot hide behind God - Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki
The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations.Read More
South Africa records 339 Covid-19 deaths
The Department of Health also announced that 17,400 new infections were recorded.Read More
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19
Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine
Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track.Read More
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon
Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity.Read More
SA Medical Association: Harder lockdown would be counterproductive
In a statement released on Saturday, Sama said focusing on strengthening health facilities, and vaccinating healthcare workers, is a more sensible approach now.Read More
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant
Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement.Read More
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy
Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.Read More