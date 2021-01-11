Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:40
The election-related violence in Uganda
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 16:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
The vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
How to check if WhatsApp already gives your info to Facebook
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 18:15
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Two of three bulk suppliers of oxygen in SA have declared forced majeure
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 18:49
Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People's Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown

11 January 2021 2:36 PM
by Lerato Höffele
In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperilling the freeness and fairness of the elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has once again approached the Electoral Court to postpone by-elections following the implementation of COVID-19 level three lockdown restrictions.

In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperiling the freeness and fairness of the elections.

The commission is seeking the court's approval to postpone by-elections scheduled for 20 January, 3 and 17 February across 10 municipalities in six provinces.

Govt implemented lockdown level three last month with tighter restrictions on the curfew, alcohol and public gatherings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regulations would be reviewed this coming Friday.

WATCH: ‘Why should we vote?’- Frustrated Emfuleni residents boycott by-elections

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown




