



JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has once again approached the Electoral Court to postpone by-elections following the implementation of COVID-19 level three lockdown restrictions.

In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperiling the freeness and fairness of the elections.

The commission is seeking the court's approval to postpone by-elections scheduled for 20 January, 3 and 17 February across 10 municipalities in six provinces.

Govt implemented lockdown level three last month with tighter restrictions on the curfew, alcohol and public gatherings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regulations would be reviewed this coming Friday.

WATCH: ‘Why should we vote?’- Frustrated Emfuleni residents boycott by-elections

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown