'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
WATCH LIVE AT 8 PM - President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in the country’s epic battle with a spiralling second wave of Covid-19.
The President’s address is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM – we are carrying it live, click here for the stream.
The National Coronavirus Command Council, the president's Coordination Council and Cabinet met on Sunday to discuss strategies, including efforts to secure vaccines, ahead of tonight’s address.
South Africa reported more than 20 000 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on 6 January.
On 10 January, 17 421 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were recorded.
The South African Medical Association (Sama) argued against a stricter lockdown.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.
If you look for a reprieve in the alcohol ban, you should not be optimistic.Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
The numbers are not giving in… hospitals are overwhelmed… Scaling back of current restrictions is unlikely…Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
The ANC said there can’t be another hard lockdown… We don’t have the funds…Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
As things stand, schools will reopen on 27 January…Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
It’s important for the media to have access to the President after [the address] … the target to inoculate 316 000 people per day, how are you going to do it? How are you going to prevent corruption and inefficiency?Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
