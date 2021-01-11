Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19
The Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu (MP) has tested positive for Covid-19. The Minister took the test earlier today after showing some symptoms.
As per the COVID-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine.
Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the Executive who has tested positive in the past week. He remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the Coronavirus a speedy recovery.
"We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitising their hands, properly wearing a face mask and practicing physical distancing at all times," said Minister Mthembu.
