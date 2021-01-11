SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away





SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu has passed away reports TV & Film platform TV Mzansi.

She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. We will always remember her for the great contribution she has made to the arts industry. Our heartfelt condolences to her family & friends.

She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. We will always remember her for the great contribution she has made to the arts industry. Our heartfelt condolences to her family & friends. #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/0SaDbOMyBr — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) January 11, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: South African Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu has passed away❤️🕊️

Well-known for her work in various SA prime time TV shows including #uzalo & #eHostela

Her Film work: Safari(2013) Winnie Mandela(2011)& her excellent role on Little One won her a SAFTA. #RIPLindiweNdlovu pic.twitter.com/1LB4lrOkWc — 11 BUTTONS MEDIA (@11Buttons_Media) January 11, 2021