South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections
South Africa has recorded over 15,000 new Covid-19 infections.
The Department of Health says the latest infections has pushed the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 1,246,000.
The department also reported that 416 more people have also died, bringing our death toll to 33,579.
Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 246 643 with 15 046 new cases identified. Total of 7 236 389 tests have been done with 52 496 new tests done.We report 416 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 33 579.Our recoveries now stand at 973 265 with recovery rate of 78,1% pic.twitter.com/s9CS8ABDc9— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021
11 January 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/EPrHH971iv— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021
