Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle
JOHANNESBURG - You may want to pay close attention to any rustling bushes in the Fourways area as a hippopotamus is on the loose.
The Gauteng Agriculture Department said that the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.
Conservation officials are now looking for the animal, which is believed to be hanging out near the Jukskei River.
Hippos are mainly herbivores, but they have been known to become aggressive especially when threatened.
Officials are calling on people not to approach the hippo if they do come across it but rather to report its location.
WARNING TO RESIDENTS OF GAUTENG FOURWAYS - JUKSKEI RIVER AREA : HIPPO VISITING. pic.twitter.com/NDpaC2dh1d— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 11, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device
This article first appeared on EWN : Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle
Source : @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
