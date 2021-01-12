She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother





Condolences are pouring in for the late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu.

The award-winning actress passed away on Monday morning.

Ndlovu was renowned for her roles in Zabalaza, Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Lockdown, Isono, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dumisani Msimang, Ndlovu's brother who says they are shocked by her death as she was healthy and didn't complain of any sickness.

She was fine, we spoke to her on Sunday arranging some things. Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe's brother

It was a sudden occurrence, she was healthy, she was not sick or anything. Until now we don't know what the cause of death is. We also don't know what exactly caused her death. Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe's brother

Most people related to her characters and it was a natural thing for Lindiwe. Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe's brother

Listen to the full interview below...