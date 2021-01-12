'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has called on the Department of Basic Education to ensure schools are ready for the start of the academic year with stringent measures in place to protect learners.
The National Coronavirus Command Council is yet to decide on when schools should reopen.
For more on this we speak to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel.
We were equally surprised last night when we heard that there is no finality on the opening. However, what became apparent is that are that our scientists are a little twitchy about opening now during the high of the storm.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
We have always advocated as Naptosa that we believe schools are the safest space for learners but of course, not at all costs. All the health and safety measures must be in place. Those are the non-pharmaceutical things as well as the guidance from our health practitioners and our scientists.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
We have asked for an urgent meeting with the minister so that we can absolute clarity. We don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations. We have been at this for a long time, we can't make the same mistakes we made last year. We haven't received a response yet, all the unions asked foe a meeting last night. cBasil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
I believe that the minister will speak soon. Remember that private schools are very much part of the system. We teachers don't have some special immunity and at the end of the day all schools fall under the minister whether private or public. Those teachers are expressing equal concern that they seem to be rushed back to school when in fact there may be greater wisdom to be cautious.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Those teachers are expressing equal concern that they seem to be rushed back to school when in fact there may be greater wisdom to be cautious. Whilst we want schools to open sooner rather than later, we err on the side of caution.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen below for the full interview...
