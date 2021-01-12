Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
The US House of Representatives is set to vote to ask Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove outgoing President Donald Trump.
It's expected the VP won't act, in which case the Democrats will vote to impeach Trump (for the 2nd time) on Wednesday.
RELATED: Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Calls have been growing for the president's resignation or removal since his supporters stormed the Capitol last week.
He's now declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January.
Trump is also facing further problems down the line outside the White House - his business empire is in crisis.
Companies are starting to cut ties with him and he's been indefinitely suspended by both Facebook and Twitter.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kate Hunter, US Politics and Government editor at Bloomberg News.
She comments on Trump's decision to visit the border wall in Alamo (Texas) in the dying days of his presidency.
What Trump is trying to convey, message-wise, is a return to one of the scenes of his campaign back in 2016 and a recurring theme in his presidency... that he is a tough-on-immigration president.Kate Hunter, US Politics and Government editor - Bloomberg News
Mexico hasn't paid for the wall and only portions have been built, but this is a re-set moment I think for Trump to try to re-invigorate his base and talk about something other than what we saw unfold at the Capitol last week.Kate Hunter, US Politics and Government editor - Bloomberg News
Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure, Trump defended what's seen as an incendiary speech before the Capitol riots:
"It’s been analysed... and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate."
For critics, this is just a re-affirmation of the fact that he has no remorse over what they perceive as his role in inciting that mob violence.Kate Hunter, US Politics and Government editor - Bloomberg News
Listen to Hunter's insights on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/leirbagarc/leirbagarc1802/leirbagarc180200024/101161889-drawing-of-donald-trump.jpg
