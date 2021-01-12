Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown





JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday reiterated that there needed to be a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.

She said this was the reason why government had decided to keep current restrictions in line with level three of the country's lockdown.

The minister is currently communicating further details regarding the regulations.

One of the concerns she flagged was the gathering of people in large groups, enabling the coronavirus to spread faster.

“The reason we are continuing with prohibiting these gatherings is that numbers continue to rise. We’re now beginning to see a sharp rise in Gauteng as people move back to their homes, not only in infections, but also in the number of people who are losing their lives.”

The minister also reiterated that the sale and transportation of alcohol remained banned.

She said those who did not adhere to the regulations would be subject to penalties.

WATCH: NCCC briefing

[Watch Live] Government briefs media on Covid-19 regulations https://t.co/1qd3l4k8Jw — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 12, 2021

