Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'
The one thing the rand is - if nothing else - is incredibly volatile!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The currency may have started 2020 at about R14.50 to the US dollar and ended the year around R14.60, but during those 12 months it was anything but stable, remarks Bruce Whitfield.
"It traded as weak as R19.26 to the dollar on the 5th of April and then R14.60 on New Year's Day this year."
On Monday, ten days later, the rand fell to a one-month low of R15.58 to the US dollar.
John Maytham speaks to John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
Cairns notes that South Africa has the second most volatile currency in the world.
We must never forget this ability of the rand to move very quickly, and particularly the ability of the rand to weaken very quickly. It tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
It's the Brazilians who typically outdo us. The Turkish lira's also been particularly volatile.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Typically, volatile currencies are emerging markets, commodity exporters with high inflation and interest rates... In the developed world it's Australia, New Zealand and Canada.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Cairns says the ongoing rally in commodity prices is helping South Africa's export sector.
However the import sector is still constrained, largely due to weak domestic demand because of the economic fallout of the lockdown.
He emphasizes the effect of movements in the global economy and looks at the chances of a global recovery in 2021.
The rand - just like it did after 2001 and 2008 - has come screaming back.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
I always like to say the rand is driven two-thirds by global factors and one-third driven by domestic factors.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
There's so much optimism out there about a vaccine-inspired economic boom in the second half of 2021; markets have been betting on that... and the rand's been caught up in that whole wave.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to Cairns discuss the drivers of the hoped-for 2021 recovery:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis
Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen ReesRead More
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations
Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.Read More
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.Read More