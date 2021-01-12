Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister. 12 January 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

12 January 2021 5:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Funeral
King Thulare

Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom. Kgoshikgolo Thulare by designating his funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

King Thulare passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. He is the son of the late King Rhyne Thulare and was officially recognised by President Ramaphosa as King of the BaPedi in 2020.

The President has authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from tomorrow morning, 13 January 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral on 17 January 2021.

The late King is lauded for having played a major role in sowing the seeds of unity in the BaPedi Kingdom.

The Special Official funeral is declared in condition of compliance with regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations of 25 March 2020.

King Thulare will be laid to rest in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo, on the morning of 17 January 2021.




12 January 2021 5:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Funeral
King Thulare

More from Local

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

12 January 2021 4:02 PM

Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.

'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa

12 January 2021 2:02 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.

Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle

12 January 2021 9:26 AM

The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.

South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections

12 January 2021 7:13 AM

The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

11 January 2021 8:43 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19

11 January 2021 5:43 PM

Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive to test positive in the past week.

IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown

11 January 2021 2:36 PM

In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperilling the freeness and fairness of the elections.

Beitbridge: Only essential service providers allowed to come into SA - Report

11 January 2021 12:59 PM

Newzroom Afrika senior reporter Pelane Phakgadi says some people drowned while crossing the Limpopo River to get to South Africa.

Manufacturing production decreased by 3.5% in November – Stats SA

12 January 2021 6:57 PM

12 January 2021 6:57 PM

Telegram chief reports 25 million new users in three days

12 January 2021 6:34 PM

12 January 2021 6:34 PM

'It's been very tough' - CT restaurant owner on level 3 lockdown restrictions

12 January 2021 6:23 PM

12 January 2021 6:23 PM

