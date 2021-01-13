South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases
The Department of Health has confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.
This means that the known caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at over 1,259,000.
The department also confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus.
Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.
Our recovery rate is hovering around 81%, with 1,019,000 recoveries so far.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 259 748, the total number of deaths is 34 334 and the total number of recoveries is 1 019 123. pic.twitter.com/pUEEdFalKs— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 12, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 12, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/dRwZetMzoq
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Minister Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says people who congregated at Beitbridge border post were running away from Zimbabwe.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare
Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown
Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.Read More
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.Read More
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle
The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.Read More
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections
The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19
Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive to test positive in the past week.Read More