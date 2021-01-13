South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases





The Department of Health has confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

This means that the known caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at over 1,259,000.

The department also confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus.

Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate is hovering around 81%, with 1,019,000 recoveries so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 259 748, the total number of deaths is 34 334 and the total number of recoveries is 1 019 123. pic.twitter.com/pUEEdFalKs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 12, 2021