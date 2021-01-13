Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics
Lack of planning and foresight has been blamed for the chaos at the Beitbridge border post.
The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs visited the border post and blamed the Department of Home Affairs for not planning for the busy period.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of 20 land borders in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Bongani Bingwa talks to Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the closure of borders.
When we close borders we are not only stopping people from coming here, we are also discouraging the movement of South Africans to other countries.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Minister Motsoaledi says of the people who congregated at Beitbridge Border post, only 27% were returning for work.
According to me, when I analyse them (experts) they always take a view that somehow it is a God-given right for every other country in the continent to create problems and it's the obligation of South Africa to be the only one that solves them.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
We have figures for the number of people who left in December. The multitude you saw there are people running away from Zimbabwe.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
People are forgetting that our economy is also in doldrums, we can't sit here and pretend that South Africa is living in some heaven and it has everything.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Meanwhile, the African Centre for Migration and Society Associate Professor Jo Vearey says shutting borders is not helpful.
I don't believe shutting borders is the solution rather we need to be streamlining the way people move.Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre for Migration and Society
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases
The Department of Health confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare
Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown
Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.Read More
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.Read More
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle
The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.Read More
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections
The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19
Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive to test positive in the past week.Read More