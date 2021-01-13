Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
RELATED: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Many consumers use balloon payments when they can't afford the monthly repayments.
Baloon payments do not actually make buying a new car cheaper.
Balloon payments are intended to support a buyer who can afford the purchase but needs to manage her cash flow.
What is a balloon payment?
A balloon loan is set up so only a portion is repaid over a set period.
The remaining balance is due as a final payment at the end of the term.
Africa Melane asked Lebogang Goaaketse (Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank) for tips and tricks to use this method of payment to your advantage.
Balloon payments make repayments more affordable… If you don’t have a deposit, it gives you leeway to save… for when it's due at the end of the term… It defers interest to the end…Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
We find… people don’t have the amount at the end… they fall into the trap of having to refinance it… Nine out of 10 times you’ll have a shortfall [when you trade in the vehicle] …Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
People who opt for balloon payment are people who change their cars a lot…Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
I know a lot of people who finance their cars with balloon payment because it makes it more affordable… It’s not a bad thing at all if you can afford that lump sum at the end…Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
Be mindful of the full cost of ownership… Can you afford the added costs?Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
More from MyMoney Online
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.Read More
Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More