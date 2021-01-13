Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Anoj Singh Unable to testify at the Zondo Commission.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Andre Duvenhage
Today at 12:37
EWN: KZN Health dispels vaccine myths
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 12:40
City of cape Towns Covid regulations compliance welcomed as we see a potentially decrease in numbers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 12:41
Lockdown regulations: Closure of beaches
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 12:45
General Practioners innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 12:45
Grant recipients not happy with service in the WC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Athi Mtongana, Newzroom Afrika reporter
Today at 12:52
Uganda heads to the polls tomorrow
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:56
Hippo roaming the streets of Fourways
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nicci Wright, Wildlife rehabilitation specialist at the JHB Wildlife veterinary hospital
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Vaccines continues...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:16
EWN: KZN health MEC hosts webinar on provinces latest Covid -19 figures and misconceptions of the spread of the virus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
Gauteng Health Department not well prpared for the surge of patients during the second wave.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood, Executive Director at Section27
Today at 15:50
SA researchers may have found a way to cure malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics The Home Affairs minister says only 27% of the people who congregated at Beitbridge Border post were returning for work. 13 January 2021 8:36 AM
South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases The Department of Health confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus. 13 January 2021 6:55 AM
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
View all Local
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

RELATED: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Many consumers use balloon payments when they can't afford the monthly repayments.

Baloon payments do not actually make buying a new car cheaper.

Balloon payments are intended to support a buyer who can afford the purchase but needs to manage her cash flow.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

What is a balloon payment?

A balloon loan is set up so only a portion is repaid over a set period.

The remaining balance is due as a final payment at the end of the term.

Africa Melane asked Lebogang Goaaketse (Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank) for tips and tricks to use this method of payment to your advantage.

Balloon payments make repayments more affordable… If you don’t have a deposit, it gives you leeway to save… for when it's due at the end of the term… It defers interest to the end…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

We find… people don’t have the amount at the end… they fall into the trap of having to refinance it… Nine out of 10 times you’ll have a shortfall [when you trade in the vehicle] …

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

People who opt for balloon payment are people who change their cars a lot…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

I know a lot of people who finance their cars with balloon payment because it makes it more affordable… It’s not a bad thing at all if you can afford that lump sum at the end…

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

Be mindful of the full cost of ownership… Can you afford the added costs?

Lebogang Goaaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments




Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Read More arrow_forward

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Read More arrow_forward

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Read More arrow_forward

Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Read More arrow_forward

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Read More arrow_forward

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Read More arrow_forward

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Read More arrow_forward

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'

17 September 2020 9:12 PM

Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income

2 September 2020 7:12 PM

Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.

Read More arrow_forward

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Read More arrow_forward

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Read More arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Read More arrow_forward

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Read More arrow_forward

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics

Local

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Rebels launch attacks close to C.Africa capital

13 January 2021 12:31 PM

Samas separates amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into standalone categories

13 January 2021 11:25 AM

Health group lodges complaint over Mogoeng's COVID-19 vaccine utterances

13 January 2021 10:39 AM

