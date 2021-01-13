Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls





Uganda 's President Yoweri Museveni has now blocked Facebook from operating in his country. That is ahead of a hotly contested general election set to take place tomorrow.

This is response to Facebook banning accounts linked to his government. Speaking late last night, he accused Facebook of arrogance.

This election has been dogged by a crackdown on the opposition, harassment of journalists and nationwide protests as well. There have been 54 deaths and hundreds of arrests.

We speak to Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya from Kampala.

We have seen a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities in the country. This is causing intimidation and fear among workers and many people have stayed home today. The town is empty because of the tension that is growing. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

We have also seen international observers pulling out because the electoral commission has denied accreditation for their members. They say they can only have 15 members observing elections in the whole country and yet they have over a hundred to post throughout the whole country. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

Listen below for the full interview...