Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls
Uganda 's President Yoweri Museveni has now blocked Facebook from operating in his country. That is ahead of a hotly contested general election set to take place tomorrow.
This is response to Facebook banning accounts linked to his government. Speaking late last night, he accused Facebook of arrogance.
This election has been dogged by a crackdown on the opposition, harassment of journalists and nationwide protests as well. There have been 54 deaths and hundreds of arrests.
We speak to Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya from Kampala.
We have seen a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities in the country. This is causing intimidation and fear among workers and many people have stayed home today. The town is empty because of the tension that is growing.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
We have also seen international observers pulling out because the electoral commission has denied accreditation for their members. They say they can only have 15 members observing elections in the whole country and yet they have over a hundred to post throughout the whole country.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Africa
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.Read More
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.Read More
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March
The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.Read More
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction
Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results
Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer
According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty.Read More