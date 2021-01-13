SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre





The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have split the popular youth music genres amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into their own categories.

Now, artists will be nominated in the Best Kwaito Album, Best Gqom Album and Best amaPiano album respectively, as of this year.

Azania Mosaka speaks to SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng about this move.

We judge music or the interest in the kind of entries that we get, it has to be consistent over the years. Lesley Mofokeng, Spokesperson - SAMA27

It has been proven that the industry is ready for they unbundling to happen. Lesley Mofokeng, Spokesperson - SAMA27

