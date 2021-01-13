SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre
The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have split the popular youth music genres amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into their own categories.
Now, artists will be nominated in the Best Kwaito Album, Best Gqom Album and Best amaPiano album respectively, as of this year.
Azania Mosaka speaks to SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng about this move.
We judge music or the interest in the kind of entries that we get, it has to be consistent over the years.Lesley Mofokeng, Spokesperson - SAMA27
It has been proven that the industry is ready for they unbundling to happen.Lesley Mofokeng, Spokesperson - SAMA27
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother
Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday.Read More
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away
She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress.Read More
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away
Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing.Read More
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian
Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'Read More
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ
Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert
Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band.Read More
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey
A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town.Read More
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More