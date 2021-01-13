Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN

13 January 2021 2:50 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
KwaZulu Natal
Nomagugu Simelane Zulu
Coronavirus

According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just over 66,000 cases in 24 hours.

DURBAN - Health authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said they were beginning to see a decrease in COVID-19 infections.

According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just over 66,000 cases in 24 hours.

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has suggested the drop was because of a high number of recoveries from people who contracted the virus at the same time during the festive season.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa have raised concerns about the accuracy of the massive decrease in active COVID-19 cases in the province - more than 27,000 to be exact.

But Simelane-Zulu said there were clear reasons for the decline.

"The issue here is that we had a big number of patients who were infected in two or three days and all of those, when they exit [recover], they will exit around the same time."

She said she did not want to declare yet that the province had surpassed its peak of the coronavirus second wave, despite the massive decrease in active cases.

The MEC said they were still awaiting scientific advice on the whether the decrease signified a plateau or the surpassing of the peak.

13 January 2021 2:50 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Nomagugu Simelane Zulu
Coronavirus

