The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year The Isasa said private schools would be offering a hybrid education model including online and on-campus learning to safeguard pup... 13 January 2021 4:20 PM
Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just ov... 13 January 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?

The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.

South Africa's big liquor players want the payment of excise taxes deferred while the alcohol sale ban is in place.

The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) says the re-imposition of the ban has left it no choice.

The group says says the industry pays the South African Revenue Service (Sars) an average of R2.5bn per month in excise taxes.

But alcohol companies have to pay the tax on end products which are sitting in their warehouses and can't be sold during the prohibition.

RELATED: SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Group CEO of Distell, Richard Rushton.

What we'll have is retailers who'll be sitting on stock, unable to potentially pay us, and then in turn us unable to pay excise to Sars.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

We are allowed to produce stock. That stock is typically taxed at source, but it's reliant on a cash-flow process where the stock has been sold. In the absence of any sales, again, we are asking for deferral of any tax levied at source.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Clearly we don't know when this ban will end, so I think it's a reasonable request.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

It's vital to find a balance to be able to support health care workers while at the same time keep the liquor industry moving, says Rushton.

Perhaps a more pragmatic and balanced approach is for off-sales to happen and for us to maintain a curfew; to stop on-premise sales. These are some of the recommendations that we had made in the lead-up to this most recent ban.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

While the liquor industry is asking for a tax payment deferral, government has to look for ways to plug a huge tax hole.

Whitfield gets input from tax specialist Charles de Wet (partner, PwC South Africa) and economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes).

I think it [tax deficit] is growing by the day... The request by the liquor industry for concessions - is that the start of a tax revolt that we simply cannot afford at this point in time?

Charles de Wet, Partner - PwC

It would make sense for the sectors that government puts on hold... to give some tax breaks until they open up that economy.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:




