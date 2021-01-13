Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mindful drinking
Sean O'Connor
Mindful Drinking SA
non-alcoholic drinks
beverage industry
sober curious

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

It's a hard fact that far too many South Africans have an unhealthy relationship with liquor.

Slotting into the global trend towards "mindful drinking", a local organisation was set up to champion the benefits of alcohol-free beverages.

Mindful Drinking SA arranged the country's first such festival in October 2019.

The event showcased a wide variety of options - from non-alcoholic beers, wines and gins to botanical spirits and natural juices.

RELATED: The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic

South Africa's lockdown and recurring booze sales ban has provided a boost for companies that produce and distribute alcohol-free drinks.

But just how much of a boom are we seeing in this growing sector?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mindful Drinking SA co-founder Sean O'Connor, who says it's difficult to obtain hard data.

Non-alcoholic drinks are really existing on the margins although they are a really fast-growing part of the beverages market. I have spoken to individual suppliers, people like Devil's Peak who are doing really well.

Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

It does seem like 'non-alcoholics' are having a heyday right now, which is great for the producers and those people who have diversified into them.

Sean O'Connor, Co-founder - Mindful Drinking SA

For more detail, take a listen:




13 January 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mindful drinking
Sean O'Connor
Mindful Drinking SA
non-alcoholic drinks
beverage industry
sober curious

More from Business

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:15 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?

13 January 2021 7:09 PM

The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)

12 January 2021 8:53 PM

Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'

12 January 2021 8:16 PM

With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

12 January 2021 6:48 PM

'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

13 January 2021 6:38 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

13 January 2021 4:20 PM

The Isasa said private schools would be offering a hybrid education model including online and on-campus learning to safeguard pupils and teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN

13 January 2021 2:50 PM

According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just over 66,000 cases in 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics

13 January 2021 8:36 AM

The Home Affairs minister says only 27% of the people who congregated at Beitbridge Border post were returning for work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases

13 January 2021 6:55 AM

The Department of Health confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

12 January 2021 5:29 PM

Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

12 January 2021 4:02 PM

Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa

12 January 2021 2:02 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle

12 January 2021 9:26 AM

The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users

12 January 2021 2:37 PM

List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef

10 January 2021 1:58 PM

Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe

8 January 2021 2:55 PM

The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

The waiting continues for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

13 January 2021 7:50 PM

NMB residents urged to use water sparingly

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

13 January 2021 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA