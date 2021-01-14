SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus





With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

The Health Department says there has been 18,555 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The fatalities of people who have succumbed to the virus have been pushed to 35,140 after 806 people died from the virus.

Over 1,278,000 tests have come back positive since the start of the pandemic.