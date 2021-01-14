SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Thula Sindi
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thula Sindi - Designer at Thula Sindi Designs
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Pageant winners
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Lockdown arrests in the Western cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Lockdown violations and your criminal record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown? BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic. 14 January 2021 8:28 AM
SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus The fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140. 14 January 2021 6:51 AM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus

14 January 2021 6:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
Coronavirus
Lockdown
#Covid19
second wave

The fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140.

With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

The Health Department says there has been 18,555 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The fatalities of people who have succumbed to the virus have been pushed to 35,140 after 806 people died from the virus.

Over 1,278,000 tests have come back positive since the start of the pandemic.




14 January 2021 6:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
Coronavirus
Lockdown
#Covid19
second wave

More from Local

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

14 January 2021 8:28 AM

BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

13 January 2021 6:38 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

13 January 2021 4:20 PM

The Isasa said private schools would be offering a hybrid education model including online and on-campus learning to safeguard pupils and teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN

13 January 2021 2:50 PM

According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just over 66,000 cases in 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics

13 January 2021 8:36 AM

The Home Affairs minister says only 27% of the people who congregated at Beitbridge Border post were returning for work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases

13 January 2021 6:55 AM

The Department of Health confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

12 January 2021 5:29 PM

Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

12 January 2021 4:02 PM

Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Local

EWN Highlights

Complaint against Mogoeng over COVID-19 vaccine comment escalated to JCC

14 January 2021 9:33 AM

IFP drops legal bid to oust ANC's corruption tainted Gumede from KZN legislature

14 January 2021 8:53 AM

African Union secures provisional 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

14 January 2021 8:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA