'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'





After the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to charge him with inciting last week's mob attack on Congress, Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice.

The Senate will not however, hold a trial before 20 January, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency, meaning Trump will not be forced to leave office early.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma says the vote was the highest number in terms of a bi-partisan impeachment in the history of the USA as 10 Republicans voted to impeach the president.

It is remarkable that the Republicans have seen the light after four years with a week to go. Some may say its too little too late as the damage has already been done, but if you look at the glass half full, you might say the US has dodged a bullet as the constitution has been held. Dr Dinesh Sharma, Director and social scientist - Steam Works

