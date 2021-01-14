Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?
A listener named Vee from Berea sent the #702Breakfast a voice note explaining that he is about to be evicted his apartment because he cannot afford to pay full rent due to loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic.
He says the landlord has asked that he move from his apartment by the end of the month because he can't afford to pay.
RELATED: Evicted Lawley residents will be accommodated, says MEC
Can landlords evict tenants because they cannot afford to pay rent?
Bongani Bingwa chats to BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas to shed more light on the matter.
The law states that there cannot be an eviction if there is no court order. If there is a court order, under the adjusted lockdown level 3, evictions are possible as the courts are granting evictions. However, the magistrate can choose to suspend the court order for eviction until a less stringent lockdown.Marina Constas, Sectional tittles law expert - BBM Law Firm
Listen below to the full conversation:
