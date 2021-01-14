I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry hears Transnet related evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:40
Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:45
Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Audio: Wandi Nzimande- popularly known as DJ 1D, director and co-founder of streetwear pioneer brand Loxion Kulca.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Tributes galore for much loved streetwear icon Mzwandile Nzimande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Baloyi
Today at 13:35
Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk: Fraudulent Retail Accounts
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lee Soobrathi - HOD: Case Management at the Office of the Credit Ombudsman
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk continues...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.... 14 January 2021 11:37 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight. 14 January 2021 10:41 AM
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown? BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic. 14 January 2021 8:28 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi

14 January 2021 11:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fashion
Thula Sindi
africa rise
collaboration

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.

One of South Africa's award-winning fashion designers, Thula Sindi, says he is from a very creative and enterprising family.

Born and raised in Klerksdorp in the North West Province, Sindi says he has always loved the arts and thought he would be a painter or a sculptor.

Sindi graduated from the London International School of Fashion and got his first job at Vlisco, a Dutch textile firm.

On this episode of hangs out with Clement Manyathela, Thula Sindi speaks about his childhood, family life and career.

For me, fashion was the best way to culminate everything that I loved. It made sense to me, I'm artistic, I love to make products and honestly, I love to make money.

Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

Sindi says there are fewer internships in the market, making it hard for young people to tap into the industry.

The only people that can afford to intern are people from wealthy backgrounds because they don't need to get paid and they can drive to whichever place they need to be.

Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

He adds the concept of Africa Rise was birthed to uplift other designers and collaborate.

As an entrepreneur you need to be flexible and responsive.

Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

The next four to five years is going to be about the collective. The previous ten years have been about me me me and how do I get my own store.

Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

Times have changed, now it's about collaborations and communities.

Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

Listen to the full interview below...




14 January 2021 11:37 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fashion
Thula Sindi
africa rise
collaboration

