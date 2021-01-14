I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi





One of South Africa's award-winning fashion designers, Thula Sindi, says he is from a very creative and enterprising family.

Born and raised in Klerksdorp in the North West Province, Sindi says he has always loved the arts and thought he would be a painter or a sculptor.

Sindi graduated from the London International School of Fashion and got his first job at Vlisco, a Dutch textile firm.

Thula Sindi speaks about his childhood, family life and career.

For me, fashion was the best way to culminate everything that I loved. It made sense to me, I'm artistic, I love to make products and honestly, I love to make money. Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

Sindi says there are fewer internships in the market, making it hard for young people to tap into the industry.

The only people that can afford to intern are people from wealthy backgrounds because they don't need to get paid and they can drive to whichever place they need to be. Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

He adds the concept of Africa Rise was birthed to uplift other designers and collaborate.

As an entrepreneur you need to be flexible and responsive. Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

The next four to five years is going to be about the collective. The previous ten years have been about me me me and how do I get my own store. Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

Times have changed, now it's about collaborations and communities. Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs

