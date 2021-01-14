I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi
One of South Africa's award-winning fashion designers, Thula Sindi, says he is from a very creative and enterprising family.
Born and raised in Klerksdorp in the North West Province, Sindi says he has always loved the arts and thought he would be a painter or a sculptor.
Sindi graduated from the London International School of Fashion and got his first job at Vlisco, a Dutch textile firm.
On this episode of hangs out with Clement Manyathela, Thula Sindi speaks about his childhood, family life and career.
For me, fashion was the best way to culminate everything that I loved. It made sense to me, I'm artistic, I love to make products and honestly, I love to make money.Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs
Sindi says there are fewer internships in the market, making it hard for young people to tap into the industry.
The only people that can afford to intern are people from wealthy backgrounds because they don't need to get paid and they can drive to whichever place they need to be.Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs
He adds the concept of Africa Rise was birthed to uplift other designers and collaborate.
As an entrepreneur you need to be flexible and responsive.Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs
The next four to five years is going to be about the collective. The previous ten years have been about me me me and how do I get my own store.Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs
Times have changed, now it's about collaborations and communities.Thula Sindi, Designer - Thula Sindi Designs
@thulasindi is always so profound in interviews, listening on @Radio702— Thabang Phetla (@tarantular) January 14, 2021
A beautiful conversation with @TheRealClementM speaking to @thulasindi on @Radio702 it’s very inspirational indeed... it’s everything Fashion business— Alvaro Lito DaTrindade (@KalistuMukoroli) January 14, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Thula Sindi PR team
