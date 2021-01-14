Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday





Power utility Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from midday on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday.

Eskom said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility explained that two generation units at the Kusile power station tripped after the main coal feed conveyor belts feeding these generators failed.

A generator unit at the Kriel and Duvha power plants also broke down.