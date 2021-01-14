Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is pursuing a sixth term against opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.
Bobi Wine was welcomed at the Magere Freedom Square polling station by his supporters, accompanied by his wife Barbie.
We speak to Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya from Kampala.
The situation in Kampala is a bit calm but it's very tense. Tense because of the deployment of the military, by yesterday trucks were all over Kampala probably in a show of might.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
Voters turned up at the polling stations. The materials arrived late, there were long queues and people were very eager and anxious to vote.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?
People could not communicate. There is an information gap considering the fact that many young people are on social media.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?
In an election like this, without information, many people think there could be some vote rigging and people have started suspecting because people cannot even know how many votes have been cast at a particular polling station.Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Africa
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls
Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.Read More
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.Read More
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March
The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.Read More
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction
Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results
Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More