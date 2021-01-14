Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Uganda Decides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 16:10
Do we have healthcare personnel practicing in country to deal with the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Laetitia Rispel, South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARCHI) Chair on the health workforce & I am Professor of Public Health at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:43
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's
Today at 16:50
EWN: Mokholo confirms that Zuma interference at Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:10
SASSA crisis in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
What causes conveyor belt issues within a Power plant?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation. 14 January 2021 12:59 PM
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.... 14 January 2021 11:37 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight. 14 January 2021 10:41 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown

14 January 2021 1:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Robert Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine
Uganda elections
Bobi Wine arrested

Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is pursuing a sixth term against opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine was welcomed at the Magere Freedom Square polling station by his supporters, accompanied by his wife Barbie.

We speak to Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya from Kampala.

The situation in Kampala is a bit calm but it's very tense. Tense because of the deployment of the military, by yesterday trucks were all over Kampala probably in a show of might.

Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

Voters turned up at the polling stations. The materials arrived late, there were long queues and people were very eager and anxious to vote.

Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?

People could not communicate. There is an information gap considering the fact that many young people are on social media.

Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?

In an election like this, without information, many people think there could be some vote rigging and people have started suspecting because people cannot even know how many votes have been cast at a particular polling station.

Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

Listen below for the full interview...




14 January 2021 1:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Robert Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine
Uganda elections
Bobi Wine arrested

More from Africa

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

13 January 2021 2:52 PM

Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

8 January 2021 8:16 AM

New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe

7 January 2021 1:25 PM

The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

6 January 2021 3:37 PM

The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction

14 December 2020 2:09 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results

10 December 2020 2:02 PM

Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas

8 December 2020 8:11 PM

The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

24 November 2020 11:35 AM

Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine

14 January 2021 3:22 PM

Amid internet suspension, Ugandans vote in charged election

14 January 2021 2:40 PM

Gauteng matric exam marker dies after contracting COVID-19

14 January 2021 2:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA