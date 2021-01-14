Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown





Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is pursuing a sixth term against opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine was welcomed at the Magere Freedom Square polling station by his supporters, accompanied by his wife Barbie.

We speak to Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya from Kampala.

The situation in Kampala is a bit calm but it's very tense. Tense because of the deployment of the military, by yesterday trucks were all over Kampala probably in a show of might. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

Voters turned up at the polling stations. The materials arrived late, there were long queues and people were very eager and anxious to vote. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?

People could not communicate. There is an information gap considering the fact that many young people are on social media. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

What has the impact of the internet shutdown been?

In an election like this, without information, many people think there could be some vote rigging and people have started suspecting because people cannot even know how many votes have been cast at a particular polling station. Isabel Nakirya, Correspondent - Feature Story News

Listen below for the full interview...