Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report
The Human Rights Watch has released a report which raises issues of excessive force used by police and security officers to enforce lockdown regulations in South Africa.
The organisation has critisised the country of human rights abuse during the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
Citing that the police often turn a blind eye on attacks of foreign nationals.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on the report.
There are huge concerns around the COVID-19 response measures and the national lockdown. Where law enforcement agencies have used excessive force to enforce regulations.Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director with the Africa division - Human Rights Watch
The excessive force used has not helped measures as there has not been enough information campaign to alert people of the dangers of the virus, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
