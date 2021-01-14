Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
In its efforts to better communication to its staff members and patients, Netcare Group is recruiting medical and nursing students to act as support to the healthcare professionals in Netcare hospitals.
Speaking to John Perlman, Netcare chief executive Dr Richard Friendland says the posts are not volunteering roles.
He adds that those recruited will be given a fixed-term contract.
We are looking to bolster our hospitals and helping them with social workers first and foremost.Dr Richard Friedland, Chief executive - Netcare
Communication is a big problem at the moment given how busy our frontline staff and doctors are, it is very timeous to give timely communication back to families.Dr Richard Friedland, Chief executive - Netcare
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
