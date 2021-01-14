ONE YEAR LATER: Poppy's owner: 'I have had no feedback from the police at all'
It has been a year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville. There was a shooting, people were injured and some killed.
We find out what happened since from South African Police Service Service provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and Poppy's owner Judy Raja.
This case is still under investigation, it's not closed. The captain has retired, the current investigating officer has not contacted the families. I will speak to our general again.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Naturally whether it is a investigation ... the docket should have been transferred to the warrant officer. That didn't take place.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
It's been an very emotional time. Reliving that moment has been very traumatic for me. I have had no feedback from the police at all. I speak to one man that has lost his wife.Poppy's owner Judy Raja
isten below for the full interview...
More from Local
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert
Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.Read More
Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
Chief executive Dr Richard Friendland says the posts are not volunteering roles, the people hired will help frontline staff.Read More
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report
Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation.Read More
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday
The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.Read More
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?
BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus
The fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140.Read More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More