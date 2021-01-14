ONE YEAR LATER: Poppy's owner: 'I have had no feedback from the police at all'





It has been a year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville. There was a shooting, people were injured and some killed.

We find out what happened since from South African Police Service Service provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and Poppy's owner Judy Raja.

This case is still under investigation, it's not closed. The captain has retired, the current investigating officer has not contacted the families. I will speak to our general again. Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

Naturally whether it is a investigation ... the docket should have been transferred to the warrant officer. That didn't take place. Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

It's been an very emotional time. Reliving that moment has been very traumatic for me. I have had no feedback from the police at all. I speak to one man that has lost his wife. Poppy's owner Judy Raja

