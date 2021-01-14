Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:13
Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:08
FSCA warns the public against Hlengiwe Ngcobo and Christian Barnley Hamilton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive: Enforcement at the FSCA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert

14 January 2021 5:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Free Speech
Twitter bans Donald Trump

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.

Constitutional Law Law expert, Professor Pierre De Vos has voiced his concerns around the autonomy of social media platforms like Twitter in banning individuals.

This comes after the social media platform banned outgoing US president Donald Trump.

Speaking to John Perlman, De Vos says the ban of Trump was warranted but we should not trust the companies ability to just ban people.

What I am interested in is what do we do in a case where a private company bans somebody or refuse to give them a platform?

Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

With Twitter, Facebook and so on its complicated because these are almost like a private company but they fulfil a public function.

Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

Regulating themselves on who can and cannot be on the platform might raise problems for free speech in the future.

Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

Listen to the full interview below...




