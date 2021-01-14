Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert





Constitutional Law Law expert, Professor Pierre De Vos has voiced his concerns around the autonomy of social media platforms like Twitter in banning individuals.

This comes after the social media platform banned outgoing US president Donald Trump.

Speaking to John Perlman, De Vos says the ban of Trump was warranted but we should not trust the companies ability to just ban people.

What I am interested in is what do we do in a case where a private company bans somebody or refuse to give them a platform? Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

With Twitter, Facebook and so on its complicated because these are almost like a private company but they fulfil a public function. Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

Regulating themselves on who can and cannot be on the platform might raise problems for free speech in the future. Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

