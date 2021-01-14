Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost
The local wine industry is sitting on a huge reserve of stock that couldn't be exported or consumed domestically during the course of the lockdowns last year.
"At the moment we have the highest stock levels ever in 360 years" says the managing director of Vinpro, Rico Basson.
At the same time the industry is preparing to harvest the next grape crop.
To say the situation is dire would be an understatement, Basson tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Wineries still have capacity to crush, but unless they can start clearing the existing stock in the tanks within a month they will run out of storage space.
Wine is agricultural, so we only harvest once a year and that harvest will be over the next ten weeks.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
Half of the wine is exported; the other half obviously sold domestically but we've been in a ban now for 18 weeks - that's four and-a-half months!Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
Every week that we don't sell that's R300 million not coming to fruition to these wineries.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
If you can't sell... other options would be to not make wine but rather take the juice and make concentrate or hand sanitizer and even things like industrial wine. But those aren't profitable options.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
The last resort, he says, would be to leave the grapes hanging in the vineyards.
Most of the wineries still producing are small, with a turnover of less than R10 million.
The strain on the system was severe in 2020 he says and 2021 will likely see foreclosures, mergers and a switch to farming different produce.
That's where the casualties and some of the foreseeable business closures will come in.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
It's got a ripple effect when you look at the economy and survival, and cash flow.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
To plan without knowing when the ban will be lifted makes it extremely difficult for these wineries.Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1502/belchonock150207350/36864502-pouring-red-wine-from-bottle-into-glass-with-wooden-wine-casks-on-background.jpg
More from Business
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround
Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
A Social Reckoning
How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More