Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people' Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs. 14 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

The local wine industry is sitting on a huge reserve of stock that couldn't be exported or consumed domestically during the course of the lockdowns last year.

"At the moment we have the highest stock levels ever in 360 years" says the managing director of Vinpro, Rico Basson.

At the same time the industry is preparing to harvest the next grape crop.

© belchonock/123rf.com

To say the situation is dire would be an understatement, Basson tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Wineries still have capacity to crush, but unless they can start clearing the existing stock in the tanks within a month they will run out of storage space.

Wine is agricultural, so we only harvest once a year and that harvest will be over the next ten weeks.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

Half of the wine is exported; the other half obviously sold domestically but we've been in a ban now for 18 weeks - that's four and-a-half months!

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

Every week that we don't sell that's R300 million not coming to fruition to these wineries.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

If you can't sell... other options would be to not make wine but rather take the juice and make concentrate or hand sanitizer and even things like industrial wine. But those aren't profitable options.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

The last resort, he says, would be to leave the grapes hanging in the vineyards.

Most of the wineries still producing are small, with a turnover of less than R10 million.

The strain on the system was severe in 2020 he says and 2021 will likely see foreclosures, mergers and a switch to farming different produce.

That's where the casualties and some of the foreseeable business closures will come in.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

It's got a ripple effect when you look at the economy and survival, and cash flow.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

To plan without knowing when the ban will be lifted makes it extremely difficult for these wineries.

Rico Basson, MD - Vinpro

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




14 January 2021 9:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround

14 January 2021 6:41 PM

Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission

13 January 2021 7:47 PM

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:15 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?

13 January 2021 7:09 PM

The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals

Local

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

Business Local Lifestyle

Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Local

EWN Highlights

Wentworth Hospital was under ‘immense pressure’ when viral video was taken - MEC

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

ICPA, govt in talks to set up 20,000 more sites for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

WHO Africa: The second COVID-19 wave is more challenging than the first

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA