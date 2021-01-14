'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people'





This week we have been focusing on helping people on ways to deal with grieving their loved ones during lockdown and restricted funerals.

Today we are joined on the line by creator of the Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page, Joe Samuels, who is based in Pretoria.

There ae two other people, Marie-Louise Samuels and Dr Lydia Plaatjies, who help with administration.

This group was established to show solidarity with all those in the fight against Covid-19 by lighting the solidarity candle every night at 19:00. Say a short prayer, poem or silent reflection.

We saw and heard about the statistics on radio and television. One of my cousins got infected in Cape Town and I was really becoming aware that it is not about statistics but real people. I related this to what we used to do during the Struggle. Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

Under the oppression what we could do when we were powerless and helpless we shared solidarity with each other by lighting a candle. In this particular case we couldn't be together therefore this of lighting a candle in solidarity with all the people infected and affected then really started. Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

We stared the Facebook page (group) in May and it has grown since then. You can see the wonderful support that that people have been giving each other during this difficult time. Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

What we have experienced now with the second wave is that there are more people that are passing away. We also keep in mind those people that have lost their jobs, particularly those who were under hard lockdown, hungry and not funds. Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

Particularly in the second phase we have seen more and more people passing away and people are asking us to support them and keep them in our prayers Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

There are quite a number of pastors and priests who are part of the group. Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page

