'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people'
This week we have been focusing on helping people on ways to deal with grieving their loved ones during lockdown and restricted funerals.
Today we are joined on the line by creator of the Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page, Joe Samuels, who is based in Pretoria.
There ae two other people, Marie-Louise Samuels and Dr Lydia Plaatjies, who help with administration.
This group was established to show solidarity with all those in the fight against Covid-19 by lighting the solidarity candle every night at 19:00. Say a short prayer, poem or silent reflection.
We saw and heard about the statistics on radio and television. One of my cousins got infected in Cape Town and I was really becoming aware that it is not about statistics but real people. I related this to what we used to do during the Struggle.Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
Under the oppression what we could do when we were powerless and helpless we shared solidarity with each other by lighting a candle. In this particular case we couldn't be together therefore this of lighting a candle in solidarity with all the people infected and affected then really started.Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
We stared the Facebook page (group) in May and it has grown since then. You can see the wonderful support that that people have been giving each other during this difficult time.Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
What we have experienced now with the second wave is that there are more people that are passing away. We also keep in mind those people that have lost their jobs, particularly those who were under hard lockdown, hungry and not funds.Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
Particularly in the second phase we have seen more and more people passing away and people are asking us to support them and keep them in our prayersJoe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
There are quite a number of pastors and priests who are part of the group.Joe Samuels, Creator - Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle Facebook Page
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
More from Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert
Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.Read More
ONE YEAR LATER: Poppy's owner: 'I have had no feedback from the police at all'
SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says the case is still under investigation, it's not closed.Read More
Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
Chief executive Dr Richard Friendland says the posts are not volunteering roles, the people hired will help frontline staff.Read More
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report
Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation.Read More
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday
The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.Read More
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?
BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More