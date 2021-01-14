Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people' Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs. 14 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Load shedding
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ocean basket
hospitality industry
restaurant industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
curfew
Grace Harding
The Restaurant Collective

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

It's been blow after blow for a restaurant and hospitality industry that is struggling to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

The curfew and alcohol sale ban limit serving hours and customer numbers.

Consumers are also becoming anxious says Grace Harding, spokesperson for lobby group The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.

Now intermittent load shedding has been added to the mix.

© ellyy89/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Harding on The Money Show.

Towards the end of last year things did start to look "a little bit normal" she says, but optimism was obviously cut short.

Although we were basking in a little bit of positivity we did see the second wave coming, but we didn't think it would come so soon... and it has absolutely decimated the restaurant business.

Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO

It's a number of things. It's not only alcohol - the consumer is definitely more anxious. I think most restaurants are truly being vigilant with sanitizing etcetera, but we are living in a pandemic and the true solution is a vaccine.

Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO

She believes government has been fair to restaurants this time around, but emphasizes that the issue of financial relief must be revisited.

When the president spoke I couldn't breathe and when I saw he hadn't shut us down there was a lot of relief... There's a lot of blood on the floor, but for both Covid and business reasons.

Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO

They've got to re-look Ters and UIF... Some of the other countries have closed restaurants down for a month or so, but they have the infrastructure in the country to keep everyone going.

Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO

We really need support from the government because there are just more and people that will go hungry.

Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




