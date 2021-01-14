'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
It's been blow after blow for a restaurant and hospitality industry that is struggling to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
The curfew and alcohol sale ban limit serving hours and customer numbers.
Consumers are also becoming anxious says Grace Harding, spokesperson for lobby group The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.
Now intermittent load shedding has been added to the mix.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Harding on The Money Show.
Towards the end of last year things did start to look "a little bit normal" she says, but optimism was obviously cut short.
Although we were basking in a little bit of positivity we did see the second wave coming, but we didn't think it would come so soon... and it has absolutely decimated the restaurant business.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
It's a number of things. It's not only alcohol - the consumer is definitely more anxious. I think most restaurants are truly being vigilant with sanitizing etcetera, but we are living in a pandemic and the true solution is a vaccine.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
She believes government has been fair to restaurants this time around, but emphasizes that the issue of financial relief must be revisited.
When the president spoke I couldn't breathe and when I saw he hadn't shut us down there was a lot of relief... There's a lot of blood on the floor, but for both Covid and business reasons.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
They've got to re-look Ters and UIF... Some of the other countries have closed restaurants down for a month or so, but they have the infrastructure in the country to keep everyone going.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
We really need support from the government because there are just more and people that will go hungry.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ellyy89/ellyy892006/ellyy89200600010/148660862-outdoor-restaurant-terrace-with-enough-of-space-between-tables-following-the-rules-of-hygiene-and-so.jpg
More from Business
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround
Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
A Social Reckoning
How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)
Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people'
Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs.Read More
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert
Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.Read More
ONE YEAR LATER: Poppy's owner: 'I have had no feedback from the police at all'
SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says the case is still under investigation, it's not closed.Read More
Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
Chief executive Dr Richard Friendland says the posts are not volunteering roles, the people hired will help frontline staff.Read More
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report
Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation.Read More
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday
The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.Read More
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?
BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
More from Politics
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine
EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'?
The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.Read More
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'
'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown
Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.Read More
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown
In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail political activities imperilling the freeness and fairness of the elections.Read More