South Africa records 18,503 new Covid-19 cases





South Africa has recorded more than 18,000 new infections in the last 24-cycle.

The Department of Health also announced that the country recorded 1,297,000 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seven hundred and twelve more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

These latest fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,852.

Our recovery rate is at 80%, meaning almost 1,050,000 people have recuperated so far.