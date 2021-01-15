South Africa records 18,503 new Covid-19 cases
South Africa has recorded more than 18,000 new infections in the last 24-cycle.
The Department of Health also announced that the country recorded 1,297,000 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Seven hundred and twelve more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.
These latest fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,852.
Our recovery rate is at 80%, meaning almost 1,050,000 people have recuperated so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 296 806. Total number of tests conducted to date is 7 433 571 with 74 830 new tests conducted since the last report. We report 712 deaths bringing total to 35 852. Recoveries are 1 049 740 pic.twitter.com/QHbix2aaYb— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 14, 2021
