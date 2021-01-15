Schools should not force parents to procure branded masks - Comp Commission





The Competition Commission has issued a school uniform circular advising schools to adhere to guidelines to avoid anti-competitive behaviour and price hiking.

One of the guidelines requires schools not to compel parents to purchase new or additional school uniform items for clothes rotation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Divisional Manager for Advocacy at the Competition Commission Khanyisa Qobo about this.

We expect schools to create a procurement regime that is considerate of costs particularly under the Covid-19 times we are living in. Khanyisa Qobo, Divisional Manager for Advocacy at the Competition Commission

Schools should not force parents for example to procure branded masks or to purchase sanitisers from particular vendors. Khanyisa Qobo, Divisional Manager for Advocacy at the Competition Commission

Listen to the full interview below...