[WATCH] 2021 school year delayed by 2 weeks, schools will reopen on 15 February
Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule on Friday announced that 2021 school year has been delayed by an additional two weeks with all schools reopening from Monday 15 February.
Mhaule is holding a briefing while the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is off sick.
RELATED: Schools should not force parents to procure branded masks - Comp Commission
She says the Council of Education Minister together with Cabinet has taken a decision to postpone the reopening of schools for both private and public schools.
#ReopeningSchools Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule is giving an update on the reopening of schools. Minister Angie Motshekga is on sick leave. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2021
#ReopeningScools The new date of reopening is 15 Feb.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2021
#ReopeningSchools Mhaule: The Council of Education Minister together with cabinet have taken a decision to postpone the reopening of schools for both private and public schools. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2021
Watch below the full briefing:
