Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande





Former Ukhozi Fm station manager and radio presenter Welcome Nzimande has passed on.

Nzimande was popurly known as Bhodlaza or Ingulube Ncani by Ukhozi FM listeners.

It is understood that the well-known broadcaster died due to a COVID-19 related illness.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, has on behalf the of the Provincial Government, has expressed shock and sadness at the news of the sudden demise of the doyen of South African radio, Mr Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande, who passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"His passing marks the end of a unique and incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. Bhodloza belongs to a golden era of incredibly popular and influential radio icons, such as Cyril “Kansas City” Mchunu, Bob Mabena, Thokozani “Gxaba Lembadada” Nene, and Lindiwe “Malindi” kaNtuli, to mention but a few.

Farewell Bhodloza, Farewell Welcome Nzimande & General Mthembuhttps://t.co/Za7JR1VJlb pic.twitter.com/9fnWMLvKCx — Premier Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) January 15, 2021