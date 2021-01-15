Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had the money to fund its COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The president was in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News at Luthuli House on Friday.
He said the country would get 20 million doses of vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.
"There can never be any talk that we don't have money for the vaccine to save the lives of our people. The money is going to be there and Treasury is going to make sure that the money is there."
The president has promised to ensure that there will be no corruption during the vaccination programme.
DIKO PPE SCANDAL
President Ramaphosa said that his embattled spokesperson Khusela Diko would retain her salary while she was undergoing a disciplinary process.
In a statement released this week, the Presidency said that Diko failed to disclose her financial interests to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) during its probe into her alleged involvement in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal.
Diko took a special leave of absence in July 2020 when accusations emerged that her husband was unlawfully awarded PPE contracts by the Gauteng Health Department.
Ramaphosa said that he was confident that processes relating to Diko were above-board, lawful and being properly dealt with.
"The matter is now being dealt with and in the end, I think there will be an outcome of this matter, which we will be able to communicate to all and sundry."
Meanwhile, Diko, who is also a member of the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee, is also facing disciplinary action from the party over the allegations leveled against her.
