The John Perlman Show
Today at 15:50
President makes appointments at NPA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 16:10
Primedia sits down with President Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 16:40
EWN: Enoch Mpianzi one year on
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
How to start homeschooling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Young, Homeschooling veteran
Today at 17:20
[FEATURE] Caller of the week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hippo Zourides, Caller of the week
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

New laws affecting provident funds come into effect on 1 March.

One of the aims of the laws is to create uniformity among all the various retirement savings vehicles such as retirement annuities, pension funds and provident funds.

© deagreez/123rf.com

Currently, provident fund members can take their entire retirement benefit in cash upon retirement – they do not have to "buy" a pension.

Pension fund members must use a minimum of 66% of their retirement benefits to "buy" a pension upon retirement.

For 1 March, however, provident fund members will also be compelled to buy a pension with at least 66% of their benefits.

Contributions to provident funds made before March 2021 – plus all growth – can still be taken in cash upon retirement.

Provident fund members older than 55 remain unaffected by the changes as long as they remain with the same fund.

Found all that more than a bit confusing?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital) to give more detail about the new laws affecting provident funds.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021




