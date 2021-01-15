Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain





Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that Glencore sold shares to President Cyril Ramphosa to use his political power to its benefit and to disadvantage the power utility.

Molefe is giving testimony and has repeated Matshela Koko’s allegations about the Optimum coal mine.

Glencore’s Optimum coal mine owed the power utility R2 billion in penalties and did not want to pay the money, Molefe told the commission.