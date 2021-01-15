Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that Glencore sold shares to President Cyril Ramphosa to use his political power to its benefit and to disadvantage the power utility.
Molefe is giving testimony and has repeated Matshela Koko’s allegations about the Optimum coal mine.
RELATED: 'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Glencore’s Optimum coal mine owed the power utility R2 billion in penalties and did not want to pay the money, Molefe told the commission.
More from Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.Read More
[WATCH] 2021 school year delayed by 2 weeks, schools will reopen on 15 February
Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule says Council of Education Minister and Cabinet has taken this decision.Read More
Schools should not force parents to procure branded masks - Comp Commission
Divisional Manager at the Commission Khanyisa Qobo says schools should create a procurement regime that is considerate of costs.Read More
South Africa records 18,503 new Covid-19 cases
The Department of Education also says 712 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.Read More
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people'
Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs.Read More
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert
Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody.Read More
ONE YEAR LATER: Poppy's owner: 'I have had no feedback from the police at all'
SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says the case is still under investigation, it's not closed.Read More
Netcare seeks social workers, medical and nursing students to bolster hospitals
Chief executive Dr Richard Friendland says the posts are not volunteering roles, the people hired will help frontline staff.Read More