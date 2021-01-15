Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. 15 January 2021 5:45 PM
Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs... 15 January 2021 5:08 PM
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits. 15 January 2021 3:45 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption

15 January 2021 5:08 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus relief grant

He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended measures put in place to curb corruption during the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPEs) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa has blamed the looting of state resources on crooks who exploited loopholes.

The president spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday on a range of issues following the African National Congress's January 8 Statement.

He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs.

“When you deal with crooked people, they find all manner of ways and loopholes in which they are able to crook the system.”

He said while previous measures were not enough, more was being done now to prevent graft as government embarked on a mass vaccine roll out plan.

Ramaphosa said government would be the main acquirer of vaccines.

“Working together with the private sector, we’re going to be able to do the funding as well as the payments. The sourcing is going to be better managed.”

He said investigations into the PPE corruption were under way, with some of the guilty already out of the government system.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa speaks to us

While he has admitted there is no money for relief packages, he said government would do everything in its power to fund the acquisition and roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 40 million people by December this year.

He said while money was not an issue, he was worried about the pace and time frame of delivery.

There have been questions about government’s ability to acquire and roll out the vaccines desperately needed to give the country a fighting chance against the deadly pandemic.

The massive vaccination campaign is expected to cost millions, while there is barely nothing left in the fiscus.

But the president said not to worry, he labelled the bid to bring vaccines into the country as a game changer in the battle against COVID-19.

He said government would deliver on its promises.

“There can never be any talk that we don’t have money for vaccines to save the lives of our people. Money is going to be there and Treasury is going to make sure that money is there.”

READ: Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

While still short on details of when all the 20 million doses of vaccines he promised would reach our shores, Ramaphosa explained where the vaccines will come from.

“It’s coming from various suppliers. From the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and part of it will come from Johnson & Johnson.”

He admitted that inoculating more than 100,000 people a day is ambitious, he committed his government to doing its best.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption




15 January 2021 5:08 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus relief grant

More from Local

Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande

15 January 2021 5:45 PM

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death

15 January 2021 3:45 PM

The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

15 January 2021 2:35 PM

Former Eskom CEO is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik

15 January 2021 2:33 PM

Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

15 January 2021 12:56 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca as well as Johnson & Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 2021 school year delayed by 2 weeks, schools will reopen on 15 February

15 January 2021 9:39 AM

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule says Council of Education Minister and Cabinet has taken this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools should not force parents to procure branded masks - Comp Commission

15 January 2021 7:31 AM

Divisional Manager at the Commission Khanyisa Qobo says schools should create a procurement regime that is considerate of costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 18,503 new Covid-19 cases

15 January 2021 6:42 AM

The Department of Education also says 712 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

Local

EWN Highlights

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

SAB cancels another R2.5 billion in investments due to alcohol ban

15 January 2021 6:15 PM

EXCLUSIVE: One year after his death, Enock Mpianzi’s parents seek accountability

15 January 2021 5:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA