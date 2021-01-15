EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death





JOHANNESBURG - A year after her son’s life was cut short during what was meant to be a school team-building trip, Enock Mpianzi’s mother has told Eyewitness News all she wanted was to see arrests.

The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits.

He had not been provided with a life jacket.

Teachers only realised the following day that the 13-year-old was missing.

“I want accountability. I want some people to be arrested so that it can stop this thing of killing children.”

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Anto Mpianzi and Guy Intamba relived the trauma of losing their son.

Anto recalled the last moments she spent with Enock and what they spoke about.

“I remember I put the spray in his bag. I took out his spray and I sprayed him. That was our last day and moment, without knowing that he was not going to come back to me.”

Hours later, the teenager had drowned alone in the Crocodile River and no one knew.

The family said it was difficult to comprehend that while they had to spend many days without their son, there were people who had not been held to account.

WATCH: ‘Justice is not only money’

Then principal Malcolm Williams was fired in October last year after an investigation.

Mpianzi’s family visited his gravesite on Friday afternoon for a private wreath-laying ceremony before heading home for a prayer service.

