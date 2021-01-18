South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passes 37K as 254 people die





With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Department has recorded 12, 267 infections were picked up over the last 24 hours with the country's known number of cases ballooning to 1 337 926.

Two hundred and fifty four people have died after contracting the virus in the country and the death toll now sits at 37, 105.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 337 926, the total number of deaths is 37 105 and the total number of recoveries is 1 098 441. pic.twitter.com/fnoIzy7a9T — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 17, 2021