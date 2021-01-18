Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom
Eskom on Sunday reduced load shedding to stage 1, however, announced that it would continue with power cuts on Monday.
The power utility said the system was constrained and remained vulnerable.
Eskom has urged residents to use electricity wisely.
Check your load shedding schedule here:
