Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life





Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.

From Michael Jacksons "Heal the World" to Michael Boltons "I said I loved you but I lied", this past weekend Judith Sephuma took over the show with her playlist full of nostalgia.

I selected the song Heal the World because it is such an appropriate song for now, in this time that we are going through Judith Sephuma, South African jazz and Afro-pop singer.

If you missed her on Soundtracks of My Life or would like to relive the magic, you can now stream Judith Sephuma's playlist on Spotify. Click here for the full playlist.