Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life
Popping in between Kenny Maistry and Nonn Botha, 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life. A special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker, talking about music and how the songs are a soundtrack to their lives for an hour.
From Michael Jacksons "Heal the World" to Michael Boltons "I said I loved you but I lied", this past weekend Judith Sephuma took over the show with her playlist full of nostalgia.
I selected the song Heal the World because it is such an appropriate song for now, in this time that we are going throughJudith Sephuma, South African jazz and Afro-pop singer.
If you missed her on Soundtracks of My Life or would like to relive the magic, you can now stream Judith Sephuma's playlist on Spotify. Click here for the full playlist.
More from Lifestyle
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik
Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.Read More