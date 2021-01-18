Should Zuma be stripped of title of former president and its benefits?

Streaming issues? Report here
18 January 2021 12:46 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma
Zuma court bid
#statecaptureinquiry

UJ Associate Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says Zuma does not want to be held accountable at the Zondo commission.

Former President Jacob Zuma has told the Zondo Commission that he will not appear until his application at the Constitutional Court requesting chair Raymond Zondo’s recusal is heard.

Department of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg Associate Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says Zuma must be stripped of the title of a former president as well as the benefits that come with it.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Ndletyana about this.

That office (Presidency) has certain expectations from its occupants. They are expected to act in a presidential manner, to help with national issues, strengthen democracy and uphold the law.

Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor of the Dept of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

The office of the former president is governed by a certain convention. It is created specifically for you as a former president to continue is this role of presidential issues. And his (Zuma) predecessor have done that very well.

Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor of the Dept of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

The fact that he contributed to the liberation of this country does not absolve him from accountability. We are all equal.

Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor of the Dept of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the full conversation below...




