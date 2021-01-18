We are not in the business of closing schools, we are managing a virus - Lesufi





Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Helpmekaar Kollege in Braamfontein after reports that the institution issued letters to parents informing them that pupils are expected to return to the classroom today.

This is in contravention of the Basic Education Department's decision to postpone the opening of schools from 27 January to 15 February.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Lesufi to find out about his visit.

When we arrived there we found that they had already changed their decision purely because they have indicated to me that they received this directive from the minister very late. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

We are not in the business of closing schools, we are in the business of managing a virus. If people want to go online that is fine. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

