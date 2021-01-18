Slush fund abuse goes on as ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal





The police Crime Intelligence Unit has been beset by problems and ructions over the past decade.

It's again facing inner turmoil. Noe Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs along with five high-ranking officers have been suspended while facing misconduct charges relating the abuse of the secret services account that was used to pay for a personal protective equipment (PPE) splurge.

A News24 investigation has found that a little-known company owned by former police officials scored big from this contracts.

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks tells us more.

We have managed to establish that the Crime Intelligence slush fund was used to channel R1,4-million and thereabouts to three companies to purchase PPE in March and April last year. That's when South Africa was still in the midst of the first wave or it was fast approaching. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The three companies that received the money are: Harbour Protection Services, operated by a former policeman who has been discharged from the service for killing one of his subordinates in the course of an arrest. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The second company, Tanicol, is operated by another former policeman. What is interesting is that out sources tell us he is married to a police officer who is still in active duty and is assigned to Crime Intelligence Unit. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The third firm is someone of an outlier in that no link to a police officer could be established but they were paid a marginal fee of R300,000 for hand sanitiser. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

We don't exactly know what was purchase, we don't have a breakdown of inventory but we know that money moved from the secret fund to these companies, most of which do not even have a website. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The inspector-general of intelligence is investigating this matter. This matter was ventilated in court recently when Jacobs and the other officers were fighting their suspensions. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

What the police commissioner aid in his submission was that an investigation specifically looking at the proximity of the officers who facilitated these arrangements was necessary and that has yet to be finalised. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

What is clear is that the slush fund is very much a portal which is open to abuse. The fund needs drastic attention. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

