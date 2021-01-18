Slush fund abuse goes on as ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal
The police Crime Intelligence Unit has been beset by problems and ructions over the past decade.
It's again facing inner turmoil. Noe Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs along with five high-ranking officers have been suspended while facing misconduct charges relating the abuse of the secret services account that was used to pay for a personal protective equipment (PPE) splurge.
A News24 investigation has found that a little-known company owned by former police officials scored big from this contracts.
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks tells us more.
We have managed to establish that the Crime Intelligence slush fund was used to channel R1,4-million and thereabouts to three companies to purchase PPE in March and April last year. That's when South Africa was still in the midst of the first wave or it was fast approaching.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
The three companies that received the money are: Harbour Protection Services, operated by a former policeman who has been discharged from the service for killing one of his subordinates in the course of an arrest.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
The second company, Tanicol, is operated by another former policeman. What is interesting is that out sources tell us he is married to a police officer who is still in active duty and is assigned to Crime Intelligence Unit.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
The third firm is someone of an outlier in that no link to a police officer could be established but they were paid a marginal fee of R300,000 for hand sanitiser.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
We don't exactly know what was purchase, we don't have a breakdown of inventory but we know that money moved from the secret fund to these companies, most of which do not even have a website.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
The inspector-general of intelligence is investigating this matter. This matter was ventilated in court recently when Jacobs and the other officers were fighting their suspensions.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
What the police commissioner aid in his submission was that an investigation specifically looking at the proximity of the officers who facilitated these arrangements was necessary and that has yet to be finalised.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
What is clear is that the slush fund is very much a portal which is open to abuse. The fund needs drastic attention.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147858557_mask-gloves-glasses-ppe-for-covid-19-protection-healthcare-workers-shortage-of-personal-protective-e.html
More from Local
Hippo.co.za pledges support for 8-year-old Nathan in need of special hearing aid
After #702Breakfast listener Angie donated her winnings to the little boy, Hippo.co.za has come on board.Read More
SA has to 'bite the bullet' to pay for COVID-19 vaccine - National Treasury
DG Dondo Mogajane gives more insight on where the government will find money to pay for the vaccine.Read More
344 people have died after contracting COVID-19 and over 9K infections recorded
According to the Health Department, these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 37,449.Read More
Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this?
Journalist Ciaran Ryan says there are accusations of a syndicate from the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight
The power utility said on Monday that load shedding would be suspended from 23:00 tonight as generation capacity improved.Read More
Universities to reopen in mid-March - Nzimande
The minister said all tertiary institutions had aligned their 2021 academic calendar with the release of the matric exams results, which is expected on 23 February.Read More
'Father had proof of what time he bought formula milk when police arrested him'
AfriForum's Advocate Gerrie Nel says they will make sure disciplinary action is taken against police officers who made the arrest.Read More
We are not in the business of closing schools, we are managing a virus - Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on his to Helpmekaar Kollege which had planned to open today.Read More
Should Zuma be stripped of title of former president and its benefits?
UJ Associate Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says Zuma does not want to be held accountable at the Zondo commission.Read More
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom
The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable.Read More