'Father had proof of what time he bought formula milk when police arrested him'





Lobby group AfriForum says they will make sure disciplinary action is taken against the police officers who arrested a Centurion father who was arrested for buying formula milk during curfew hours.

The group says the man was detained for unlawful arrest and through his lawyer, Mr le Roux will be suing the Department of Police.

Speaking to John Perlman, head of AfriForum's Private prosecution unit Advocate Gerrie Nel says the man had proof that he went to buy milk at the nearby hospital for his newborn baby.

We are following up on the disciplinary processes and we will launch a formal complaint by our client. We play no role as far as civil action is concerned. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum

When Mr Le Roux was arrested, he had an invoice that indicated that he bought the milk at a specific time and he was on his way home. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution unit - AfriForum

Listen to the full interview below...